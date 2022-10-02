Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Drops By 16.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

Delta 9 Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

