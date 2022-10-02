Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Declines By 6.8%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,799,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 3,004,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,799.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLVHF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($66.33) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Up 5.1 %

DLVHF stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $146.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.