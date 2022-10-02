Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Increases By 27.2%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Corteva alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 3.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. 3,688,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,412. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.