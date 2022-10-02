Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Expands By 16.5%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 940,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,336. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

