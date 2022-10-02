Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Grows By 18.9%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. 18,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,137. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

