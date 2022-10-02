Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Increases By 55.7%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,080,000 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 17,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 7,920,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $17,971,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $609,000. Amundi raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,867,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 119.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 172,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 93,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 282,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.