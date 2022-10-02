Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Drops By 23.2%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 502,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.8 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCORF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

