Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Expands By 26.0%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 559,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

BYRN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,657. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYRN. Dawson James lowered their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Byrna Technologies from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.