Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Drops By 8.3%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 340.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.