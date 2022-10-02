Short Interest in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Declines By 14.7%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Stock Performance

BCOR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 452,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $923.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Blucora has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 113.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 177.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.