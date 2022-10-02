Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Grows By 18.3%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
