Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Grows By 18.3%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.39. 243,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $248.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

