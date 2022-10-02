Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Drops By 8.6%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of AYTU stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

About Aytu BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.74% of Aytu BioPharma worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.