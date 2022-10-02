Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Drops By 8.6%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of AYTU stock remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aytu BioPharma (AYTU)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.