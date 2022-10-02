Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Drops By 20.5%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 160,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 16,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

