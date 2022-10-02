Short Interest in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Drops By 13.3%

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,500,000. Dryden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 686,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGU remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. Argus Capital has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Argus Capital

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

