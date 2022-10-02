Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Drops By 21.2%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 820,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,147. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

