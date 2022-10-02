Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Declines By 10.4%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

