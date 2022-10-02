Shiba Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.58 billion and $244.43 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,660,477,646,532 coins and its circulating supply is 589,384,802,928,026 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

