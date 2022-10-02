Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 330,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.53. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,660,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,634,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,372,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,672,000 after acquiring an additional 270,490 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

