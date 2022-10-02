Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,129 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 158,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.61. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

