Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,295 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

