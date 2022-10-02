Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $49.61 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

