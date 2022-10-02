Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.64 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 93,182 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.