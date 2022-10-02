Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,850,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,808 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

