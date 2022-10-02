Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,069 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 82,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,311,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

