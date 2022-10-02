Seedify.fund Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.74 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00009731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $187.95 million and $2.74 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund launched on February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund. Seedify.fund’s official website is seedify.fund.

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

