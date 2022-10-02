Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,128,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,533,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.