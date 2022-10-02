Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is LVW Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $38,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 328,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

