Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Decreased by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,646 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 6.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SCHP opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

