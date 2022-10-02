Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,104. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

