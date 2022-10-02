Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,316 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $76,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

