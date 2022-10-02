Savant Capital LLC Sells 69,318 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,318 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.