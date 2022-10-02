Savant Capital LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $96.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.