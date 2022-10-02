Savant Capital LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after buying an additional 121,257 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 18.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Woodward by 2,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

