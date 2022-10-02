Savant Capital LLC Acquires 573,816 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,816 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 3.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $100,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.