Savant Capital LLC Acquires 106 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 244.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 158,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 82.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $401.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.04 and a 200 day moving average of $450.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

