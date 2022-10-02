Sarcophagus (SARCO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,227.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $13,227.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sarcophagus Coin Trading
