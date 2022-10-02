Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lessened by Covea Finance

Covea Finance trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,837 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 4.2% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,575,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average is $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.