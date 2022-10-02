Saber (SBR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $214,164.00

Saber (SBR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Saber has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saber has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $214,164.00 worth of Saber was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saber coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saber Coin Profile

Saber launched on June 1st, 2021. Saber’s total supply is 1,280,371,809 coins. Saber’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saber’s official website is saber.so.

Saber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saber Labs contributes to Saber, a cross-chain stablecoin exchange on Solana. Saber provides the liquidity foundation for stablecoins, which is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, like the US dollar or bitcoin. As Solana’s core cross-chain liquidity network, Saber helps facilitate the transfer of assets between Solana and other blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saber should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

