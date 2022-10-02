Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUTH. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of RUTH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,946. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $569.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

