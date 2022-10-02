Rublix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $88.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Rublix has a market capitalization of $578,250.63 and $88.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005743 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010786 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070108 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10717806 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Rublix Coin Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.
