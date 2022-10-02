Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $89.18 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

