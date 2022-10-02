Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Price Target to GBX 130

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance
OTC:HPGSF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28.
About Hipgnosis Songs Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HPGSF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.