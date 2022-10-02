Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Price Target to GBX 130

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

OTC:HPGSF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

