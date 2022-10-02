Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.