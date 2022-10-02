Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is 35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 33.92. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $2,562,520,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,629,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,039,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $540,025,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

