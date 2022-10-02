Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,971 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

