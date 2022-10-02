RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.0093 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. RioDeFi has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.51 or 1.00051858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064160 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081748 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

