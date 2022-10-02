Retireful LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,520,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

