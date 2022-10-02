Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

