Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of RCII stock traded down $4.82 on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,782. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $58.79.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 191.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

