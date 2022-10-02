Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

